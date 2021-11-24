Chesterfield campaigners fighting new homes plan given hope by experts' report

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) asked the architect to assess plans for 65 homes on land off Dark Lane, Calow, as part of the application process.

Residents in the area say they are ‘angry, upset and stressed’ about the proposal, claiming their neighbourhood could become engulfed by new housing developments.

Now the report, by Michelle Bolger Expert Landscape Consultancy, has given them fresh hope the application could be defeated.

Chesterfield campaigners fighting a major new homes development in Calow say they are 'really pleased' by the report from an independent architect.

It raises a number of concerns about the visual impact of the development and says planners could throw out plans based on this.

The architect’s conclusion says: “The proposed development would result in moderate to major adverse effects on the local landscape and moderate to major adverse effects upon the visual amenity of local public right of way users.

“The level of harm is such that NEDDC may wish to consider a reason for refusal on landscape and visual grounds.”

Residents’ spokesperson Jason Flaxman said it was ‘really pleasing’ to see independent comments by an expert reflecting the feelings of people in Calow.

"The fact that ‘the proposed development would result in the loss of the historic field pattern within the site’ and ‘the development would appear as an incongruous intrusion into the countryside’ are one of a number of comments in the report that reflect what the residents apposing the application have said,” Jason added.

“The conclusion and the added issues such as increased traffic, air pollution, noise levels and danger to local wildlife should surely convince the council to not take this proposed application to planning committee and reject it now.

"A similar application was refused in 2015 with similar grounds and we urge the council to act now and end the stress and worry this planning application has caused.”

Developers Stancliffe Homes say they have met with residents ‘to respond to queries and concerns’.

As part of its planning statement with the application, the company said: “Stancliffe Homes have listened to the concerns of residents and provided corresponding assessments to support the outline planning application.”