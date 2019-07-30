Devastated sister pays tribute to Chesterfield ‘murder’ victim

The heartbroken sister of a 47-year-old man who was ‘murdered’ in a Chesterfield assault has paid tribute to her brother and says ‘life has been a blur’ since his death.

Phillip Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was attacked in Birchover Court on June 27.

But he passed away nearly three weeks later on July 17 and a murder investigation was launched.

Jane Allen said: “It would have been Phillip’s 48th birthday this Sunday (August 4).

“Our parents, Doreen and Morris, are gone and my other brother, John, has also passed. So I am the only one left.

“I never expected anything like this to happen. It’s horrendous. It’s hard. I can barely get my words out, most of the time.”

But Jane, who was ‘very close’ to her brother, was also keen to reflect on happy memories.

“Phillip had a lovely childhood, growing up at the family home on Cobnar Drive in Newbold,” she said.

“Our holiday was the ‘yearly expedition’ to Filey, crammed into my dad’s three wheeler.

“Philip attended Windermere School and later Newbold Green School.

“He was a well-liked child who had many friends. He spent most of his time in Spinney wood playing and making dams.

“As a young man, he was super keen on football and also, funnily enough, breakdancing.

“It was huge in the 1980s and he was actually fantastic at it.

“He also loved travelling and went all over the world, Gambia being his favourite place. He was just a lovely bloke.”

Mr Allen also leaves behind his devastated partner, Jose Turton, and nephew Luke.

A 26-year-old was charged with his murder is next due to appear in court on September 10.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

