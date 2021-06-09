Details released about legendary Chesterfield market trader Don Hollingworth's funeral

Don Hollingworth, who spent his entire working life on the market and became well known for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers, sadly passed away last week aged 81.

Don’s son Steve described his dad as ‘a true icon of Chesterfield’ and many residents sent in their own tributes after his death.

Daughter-in-law Katherine Hollingworth, who is a Chesterfield borough councillor, says Don’s funeral will be held on Thursday, June 17.

The funeral car will head through the marketplace past Don’s old stall, near Marks and Spencer, at 3.30pm, and then on to the crematorium.

The funeral will be live streamed and a link will be provided closer to the time.

Katherine said: "The market was always a big part of his life and where many of his friends were, even after he retired he was always in town catching up with people.

“I remember him letting his grandchildren help serve on the stall. They loved it, especially being allowed to shout ‘pound a bag’, he was a lovely guy who will be missed by us all.

"To describe Don to their friends my daughters would always say: ‘the man who shouts on the market’. Everyone knew who it was.”

Don was born on December 1, 1939, and worked on the market until his retirement in 2013.

Don’s wife Maureen passed away previously, but the couple had three sons and five grandchildren.