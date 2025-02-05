"Derelict, dilapidated and dangerous” former care home in Derbyshire town sees residents fearing for their safety

A “derelict, dilapidated and dangerous” former care home in a Derbyshire town has left residents fearing for their safety and calling police on a weekly basis.

The former Ada Belfield care home in Field Lane, Belper, next to the town’s train station, has been vacant for nearly five years following budget cuts from Derbyshire County Council.

In that time, it gained planning approval to be demolished and replaced with seven houses and was sold at auction to a private landowner for £735,000.

However, the once-beloved prominent town centre property, which had housed people’s loved ones for 60 years, is said to have now become the domain of unruly people, urban explorers, vandals, arsonists and homeless people, neighbours say.

The former Ada Belfield care home in Field Lane, Belper.

It has been dubbed a “septic wound” in the community by one concerned resident, saying “we don’t feel safe”.

The property is mostly boarded up with chipboard but residents say this has not prevented many people gaining access over the years it has been vacant.

Several neighbours, speaking anonymously to the Local Democracy Reporting Service due to concerns for their own wellbeing, said they were now calling the police on a weekly basis.

In January alone they said they had contacted the police on six separate occasions, most recently on Friday, January 31, to report stainless steel furniture being stripped from the building and stolen.

The former Ada Belfield care home in Field Lane, Belper.

Other calls in the past month include people smashing items inside the former care home and breaking windows, people living inside the property and someone collecting wood and starting a small fire.

Residents say they are at their wit’s end and do not want to be acting like volunteer wardens or police officers in lieu of an absence of action to secure the building property or see it demolished.

Meanwhile, they fear they will face repercussions for reporting issues to the police and others.

They claim authorities have each effectively pointed the finger at each other as having responsibility for the site, with each having a partial overlap in what they are able to do.

The former Ada Belfield care home in Field Lane, Belper.

Crime response falls to the police and while the police can take action on buildings linked to crime, action on unsafe buildings falls to Amber Valley Borough Council.

Residents say they have been promised community protection orders to be placed on the plot and that it is on the fire service’s list of sites it keeps a watching brief on.

After five years and an increasing string of crimes, they feel they have run out of options and patience.

Planning permission for the building’s demolition and replacement with seven houses, granted by Amber Valley Borough Council in February 2021, has now lapsed after more than three years of inaction.

Land Registry documents show the property was bought for £735,000 on December 7, 2021. However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to contact the current owners for comment.

Residents claim the plan from the new owners was to maximise profits on the site through a series of high specification houses or a five-storey block of high quality flats.

They say they have witnessed copper pipes being stolen from the site, which was partly intercepted by police, and at times up to six police cars have been present outside the plot.

All utilities have since been disconnected from the site, residents claim.

“We are terrified that something awful will happen and that we will be targeted, that is the reality of our every day now,” a resident said.

They say they have considered selling their homes due to the issues but question who would want to buy them with the derelict property remaining.

A resident says: “Many people are aware of the former Ada Belfield and had family who lived and died there or who worked there and it is really upsetting to see what it has become.

“We never really had homeless people sleeping in Belper but this place is attracting them.”

Cllr Ben Bellamy, a borough ward councillor for the site, said: “It’s a disgrace that residents are being left stuck between the council and the police, with each seemingly unwilling or powerless to act.

“Empty buildings like this are a disaster waiting to happen, and reports of fires on the site mean that not acting is not an option and we implore the council and the police to work together to avert disaster.”

Sergeant Jo-Anne Brooks, from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “We have received a number of reports of incidents at a derelict former care home in Field Lane, Belper relating to anti-social behaviour at the site.

“Officers are patrolling the area daily and continue to respond to reports of crime as they come in.

“This has been reported to Amber Valley Borough Council, as the security of the site itself is a civil matter with responsibility falling to the building’s owner.

“We will continue to work closely with the council and the building’s neighbours to tackle the issues at the site.”

A borough council spokesperson said: “The community safety team are aware of the site and the anti-social behaviour associated with it.

“We have been working alongside the police with an aim to affect an improvement in the situation, and this has included ongoing communications with the owner of the site to improve security of the vacant building.

“We will continue to assess all options that are available to us to improve the situation for the affected community and would encourage people who are trespassing on the site to stop, as they are potentially putting themselves at risk of harm whilst also causing distress to local residents.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to hear that local people are experiencing anti-social behaviour on the site of the old Ada Belfield home.

“It is also disappointing to find out that the owners have not yet done anything with it since we sold it to them a few years ago.”

The fire service was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.