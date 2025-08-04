Edward Agar and Alvah Rickards with the loom bands they sold to raise money for Nottingham City Hospital.

Two caring brothers who are a tower of strength to their mum have raised money for the hospital which saved her life.

Alvah Rickards, 7, and Edward Agar, 8, made loom bands which they sold to classroom chums at Brockley Primary School in Shuttlewood, their respective football teams Bolsover Town and Mosborough Wolves, family and friends. Nurses and patients at Nottingham City Hospital also bought the colourful creations for 50p each, pushing the boys’ fundraising to £160 which they have presented to the hospital.

Their mum Meg Rickards of Baker Road, Wingerworth had her bladder removed in May this year. Meg said: “I got really poorly and lost quite a lot of blood during the surgery and ended up on critical care in Nottingham City Hospital. Whilst recovering, I got sepsis twice and it was a really hard time for the family and the kids especially.

"The hospital was absolutely incredible. They saved my life and the kids saw that and wanted to give back a little bit. They had this idea they wanted to raise some money for the hospital by making little bracelets. It’s given them something to channel their energy into and they did really well. I am very proud of them.”

Alvah Rickards, left, and his brother Edward Agar present their big cheque to Julia Bartram (staff nurse), Krystle Brierley (clinical nurse educator) and Deb Percival (ward receptionist) at Nottingham City Hospital.

Meg is still recovering from her ordeal. She said: “I’m struggling with my muscles, my joint, my mobility and it’s affected my hearing. The boys are incredible – they will do anything for me. From fetching things in the house to getting my crutches or spotting when my legs start to buckle and they’ll stop me from falling. They’ve made countless beautiful pictures for me to put by my bedside in hospital and just in general they’ve been so helpful and caring and understanding of my needs.”

The 28-year-old mum has had 15 operations, sepsis six times and been admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital and to the larger urology department at Nottingham City Hospital on numerous occasions.

Meg was diagnosed with Fowler’s Syndrome, a condition which causes urinary retention because the urinary sphincter muscle does not relax properly. She said: “The first time I got sepsis was five years ago…..I kept getting urosepsis from water infections.

"The kids have grown up with me having various tubes and appliances and such a deep understanding of what it can be like for disabled people and caring for them. In the past I’ve had to do IV antibiotics through a PICC line in my arm at home. They’d be so keen to help in any way by cleaning surfaces and making the area sterile for me. “The boys have been able to use my phone and dial emergency services from the age of three and four. When I had sepsis in May 2023, Alvah woke to me screaming at 2am unable to move. He managed to unlock my phone and call my parents telling them I was very sick and they they needed to come. He was only four at the time and was able to unlock the front door for them to come inside.

"They are wonderful little boys – so mature and understanding.”

Meg also praised the medical treatment that she has received. She said: “I’d like to thank the staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Nottingham City Patience 2 ward and Harvey 2 ward for their outstanding care on so many occasions. They not only give amazing care, they do it with compassion and kindness. I have had so much support from physio, from stoma nurses, from consultants, from everyone.”

Michelle Dorman, senior community fundraising manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity said: "We are incredibly grateful to Meg and her family for their generous fundraising donation of £160 to Nottingham City Hospital. It’s always a privilege to welcome back patients and their loved ones, and to see their appreciation for the care they received. “What makes our charity unique is that fundraisers can choose where their donations go, ensuring their support makes a personal and meaningful impact. In this case, Meg’s sons have chosen to split the funds between Harvey 2 and Patience 2 wards, both of which played a vital role in her recovery. The money raised will be used to enhance patient care on these wards, helping to provide added comforts and resources that make a real difference to patients and staff alike.”