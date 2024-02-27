Derbyshire's head-balancing champion aims for 105th world record with a 7ft 6ins Easter bonnet
John Evans will be attempting his hefty challenge at Alexandra House care home, Eastwood, on the afternoon of April 6. His wife Gladys moved to the care home about five months ago and John said: “This is their fun day so I’ve agreed to do a show for free.”
The bonnet is weighed down with four bricks in its base board and tips the scales at 4st. John, who lives in Ilkeston, used half a funnel, plywood covered with chicken wire, artificial flowers, a 6ft tree and models of chicks and rabbits in his creation.
If John is successful at balancing the towering titfer in April, the Record Holders Republic will honour him with his 105th world record. John’s achievements have been honoured by the Record Holders Republic and Guinness Book of Records and he has raised £250,000 for charity through his head-balancing stunts over 30 years.
Now he hopes that his whopping bonnet will turn heads and lead to bookings in the run-up to Easter Sunday which coincides with his 77th birthday.