An Ilkeston grandad has smashed a Guinness World Record by balancing 350 wine glasses on his head.

John Evans, 76, achieved his feat at a garden centre this week, walking 10ft as he balanced the fragile items. He said: “This was easy and I did it in 35 seconds.”

He was spurred into his attempt after learning that the record was held by 67-year-old Aristotelis Valaoritis of Cyprus who balanced 319 wine glasses on his head for six seconds. John now has 104 world records for his head balancing achievements, of which half are Guinness World Records and the others Record Holders Republic human achievement awards.

His incredible record-breaking stunts have included balancing a Mini car, a speed boat and even a juggling man on his head. And he has put his unusual skill to good use, raising £250,000 for charity over the past 30 years.