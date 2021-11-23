Derbyshire's Haddon Hall at risk without 'vital' repair work

The English country house, on the banks of the River Wye, near Bakewell, has been awarded a grant from the Historic Houses Foundation.

Once described as ‘the most perfect English house to survive the Middle Ages’, the hall will now see work completed on the Central Bay of its internationally famous Long Gallery.

Experts say its Venetian glass windows have suffered from movement in the masonry and degradation of the supporting timbers.

The stunning room, designed by the Elizabethan master mason Robert Smythson, is renowned for its beauty and architectural significance, with many visitors coming to Haddon Hall specifically to see it.

Owner of the 900-year-old hall, Lord Edward Manners, said: “This funding will enable us to restore the Long Gallery’s central bay, which is heavily subsiding to a critical degree, with the immediate risk of irrevocable damage.

"If it collapsed, not only would it impact heavily on the financial security of the many directly and indirectly employed by the hall, it would represent an enormous loss on a national level.

"Lady Edward and I are particularly pleased that this highly skilled work can be undertaken by local craftsmen and talented professionals, to help us safeguard the future of Haddon for generations to come.”

Lord and Lady Edward Manners are the first family to live there for over three hundred years and they hope work can begin immediately.

The Historic Houses Foundation made the award from a £2.1 million Heritage Stimulus Fund programme it manages for Historic England.

Its grants help support properties in the heritage sector which have experienced very sharp falls in revenue during the pandemic, directly impacting their ability to maintain, repair and renovate their buildings.

Work will begin immediately and continue over the winter months before the start of the new tourist season in Spring 2022. It will provide welcome employment to a wide range of traditional craftsmen and building professionals in addition to other local employment opportunities.

For more information about Haddon Hall, visit the venue’s website.