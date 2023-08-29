News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire's England star Millie Bright in contention for Madame Tussauds waxwork

Derbyshire’s very own Millie Bright could soon be immortalised with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds - but she’ll need your help.
By Oliver McManus
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST

The public are being asked to vote on which one of the Lionesses should be transformed into wax at the world-famous attraction.

It follows a stunning display Down Under, in which the reigning European Champions made the World Cup final - narrowly losing to Spain.

Now Madam Tussauds have asked fans to have their say – with Derbyshire’s finest joined by Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, and Serina Wiegman on the shortlist.

Millie Bright of England celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: Getty.Millie Bright of England celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: Getty.
Millie Bright of England celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: Getty.
Millie was born in Chesterfield and attended Sheffield Road School, Killamarsh Junior, and Eckington School. She began playing football as a kid after watching a friend play for Killamarsh Dynamos and later payed for Sheffield United until the age of 16.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Like the rest of the nation we’re incredibly proud of the Lionesses. Not only for their success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, but for their momentous win in Europe last year and all they have done for their sport -bringing women’s football roaring into the mainstream.

"They inspire and encourage so many, and we feel it’s only right what they have achieved is commemorated so we’re going to do that in the way that only Madame Tussauds London can.”

“The whole team (has) been outstanding, and they all brought so much to the World Cup, which makes it really difficult for us to pick who our expert artists should create. That’s why we’re putting it to the public, to help us decide who we should choose.”

Fans have until September 8 to vote and can do so on the Madam Tussauds website: results will be announced next year.

As previously reported, Millie Bright's former school teacher Angela Davis said: “ She was really enthusiastic as a pupil. She really loved her football and was constantly playing football. At the time there were no other girls who played football but now all the boys and girls play football together.

"It’s all about enjoyment and taking part. She’s a role model for so many young pupils and we’ve had lots of girls come through who are really good at football.”

