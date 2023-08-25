Eleven charities have penned the letter to Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, outlining their concerns over the planned closures and the impact it would have on elderly and disabled users.

The letter calls on the Rail Delivery Group, as well as East Midlands and Northern Rail, to reconsider the plans to close ticket offices and explain how they will ensure vulnerable users aren’t disadvantaged.

It has been signed by Derbyshire Law Centre, Home Start Erewash, Age UK, Good Things Foundation, High Peak Access, Careline Calling, Deaf-initely Women, BrightLife, Sight Support Derbyshire, Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre, and Rural Action Derbyshire.

Chesterfield Railway Station 'save our ticket offices' protest earlier this year

In it the charities have said: “We are concerned that the proposed plans from the Department for Transport to close ticket offices does not recognise that having a physically permanent point of contact provides safety and service to many disabled users including those with visual, hearing and cognitive impairments.

"Additionally, we are not convinced that the proposed alternative arrangements will offer suitable options, especially for those with disabilities or those who cannot use digital tools.”

It comes after the public consultation period on ticket office closures was extended. The Rail Delivery Group had announced plans that would see up to 1,000 ticket offices across the country closed - including in Chesterfield.

When announcing the consultation the Rail Delivery Group said any closures would be in an effort to reduce costs but were unable to say how many jobs could be lost as a result.

The group said ticket kiosks would remain in large stations whilst staff elsewhere would sell tickets on concourses and, often, be available for more hours each day than current kiosk staff.

The RDG claims that only 12% of train tickets are bought from kiosks at stations - down from 85% in 1995.

But the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) said closures would be “hugely detrimental” for blind and partially sighted people.