Derbyshire workers starring in TV series Brickies turn on the glitz for premiere

A private premiere was held to showcase the new six-part BBC documentary, Brickies, which follows Derbyshire based Hodgkinsons Builders through the ups and downs of construction.

There were looks of awe, amazement and plenty of laughs as colleagues watched themselves on the big screen for the first time.

Ian Hodgkinson (right), Tina Clough and the producers of Brickies at the private premiere.

Hodgkinson staff, including Harry Moran from Ilkeston, Lauren Hudson from Heanor, Jack Smith from Langley Mill, Tom Copley and Lucas Robinson, from Nottingham, woke up as recognisable faces on Friday morning, after TV viewers tuned in to see their antics at both work and play.

Ian, who has been in the trade for more than 40 years, having started out himself as an apprentice on a site in Eastwood and later founding Hodgkinsons Builders in Ilkeston, said the reaction to the show had been fantastic.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since last night with people saying they had seen the show and how much they had enjoyed it,” said the 58-year-old boss.

He added: “It was surreal to see ourselves on a TV show, doing what we love to do day in and day out, but also really enjoyable.

“It made us proud to have been given a national platform to not only showcase what we do, but also to highlight the very serious matter of the national skills shortage.

“The Government wants to build 300,000 homes by the mid-2020s, but that will be unattainable unless more bricklayers are found.

“We hope that by appearing on this show, we have been able to inspire others and show that a career in construction is rewarding.

“It may be a reality show, but there are serious undertones - hopefully we have been able to help recruit the next generation of bricklayers.”

The cameras followed the team for more than three months last summer at new housing development sites in Ripley, Nether Heage, Stoke-on-Trent and Northampton, as well as charting the young brickies’ home lives.

Ian added: “I’m delighted with the response to the TV show - the support has been overwhelming, and it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“The best thing is being able to finally shout about it - being part of such a big secret for the past few months has been killing me!”

Tina Clough, managing director at Poppy-PR, said: "We have worked with Ian and the Hodgkinson Builders team now for six years, and our stories were seen by the production team during the casting process. Ian's passion for recruiting brickies shone through, and it is not surprising that he was selected for the show.

"We are absolutely delighted for everyone involved and could not be prouder. Watching the show last night was emotional for us, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds!"

The private premiere was held at Seven Restaurant & Cafe Bar, just a stone’s throw from the Hodgkinson Builders base at Pride Park, Derby.