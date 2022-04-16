Derbyshire mountain rescue team issues safety message after helping injured walker on Good Friday

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team have issued a safety message after a walker was injured by a dislodged rock on Parkhouse Hill (picture: Buxton MRT)

Volunteers from Buxton Mountain Rescue team were deployed to Parkhouse Hill, near Chrome Hill, shortly after 1pm after a Peak District National Park Ranger alerted them to an injured walker.

The woman was descending over one of the rocky limestone scrambles when a dislodged rock from above hit her on the head causing a cut.

She was administered first aid by a passer-by who bandaged the wound and was cared for by the Ranger until the team arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Buxton MRT said: “On arrival at the location, an assessment was made by one of the deputy team leaders and team paramedic.

“A decision was made to walk the casualty to the road with the aid of a confidence rope.

“Although not a factor in the injury, team leader Neil has advised other walkers enjoying the white peak areas of the national park that some paths over limestone will be extremely slippery particularly if it’s muddy and wet, therefore care should be taken at all times.

“We would like to thank George Street Garage for the use of their car park in Glutton Bridge, where team members parked before being shuttled to the site.”

It was a busy Good Friday for the Buxton team who, at around 4pm, received another call to assist East Midlands Ambulance with the extraction of a walker who had sustained an ankle injury in the Hoffman Quarry area of Harper Hill.

“As team members and response vehicles arrived we were stood down as the ambulance was able to access the casualty's location directly,” a spokesperson for Buxton MRT said.

“Team members and vehicles returned home to enjoy the last of the Good Friday weather.

“We’d like to thank the The Parks Inn, Harpur Hill, who offered their car park as a rendezvous point for team vehicles and our volunteer team members who willingly give up their time for free.”

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is one of seven covering the Peak District's open moorlands and is operated entirely by volunteers.