Derbyshire woman goes viral on TikTok after scooping share of £210k in People’s Postcode Lottery

Georgia Hooley was one of five neighbours to win a share of £210,000 after DE55 6NF in Wessington near Chesterfield, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Saturday, March 12.

Three of the neighbours landed £30,000 while Georgia and the final winner are celebrating with £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

After receiving her prize cheques from lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, Georgia said: “I’m shaking, honestly I have no idea. I just feel amazing. I really do.

“I’m speechless. I can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now.”

The 23-year-old was then left stunned after a video she made about the win went viral, amassing nearly a million views on TikTok.

She later said: “I put it up for my friends and family and just throughout the day I was getting loads and loads of messages and notifications.

“Loads of people were commenting, I feel like my phone has literally been non-stop.”

Sarah Godney, 41, said she was 'totally stunned' to received a £30,000 prize cheque

Georgia said the response to her ‘what dreams are made of’ video has been a surprise but that she’s been getting a lot of positive online messages – and she already has plans for her winnings.

“All have been so nice about it, saying congratulations and such nice things so it’s been lovely. I’ve enjoyed it,” Georgia said.

"I literally just thought that my friends and family would see it, but it’s nearly got a million views on it! It’s never happened to me before, anything like this. I feel on top of the world.

Winners Sarah Godney and Georgia Hooley pictured with People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier

“I’d really like a nice holiday. With Covid and everything we’ve not been on holiday for years so I’m going to go on a nice holiday somewhere. I can probably go first class! The Maldives, we’ve always wanted to go to the Maldives.”

Georgia moved to the area in the last year and said that she was also planning to treat her loved ones with her windfall: “I’m going to treat people close to me and we can live comfortably. We’re new homeowners so it’ll take a little bit of pressure off of us.”

She added that her mum would be in for a special treat as well, as Georgia was playing the lottery on her advice: “Definitely my mum because she always badgered me to put Postcode Lottery on at this address, because I used to play it at my mum’s house with her.

"When we moved here she always said ‘Oh you need to change it, you need to change it.’ And I did and we’ve won it! So definitely my mum will be getting something special.”

One of the other neighbours to net a prize was Sarah Godney, 41, who received a £30,000 prize cheque.

The mum-of-two said: “I’m just totally stunned and in shock to be honest. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. It’s just a big shock.”

Sarah had a few ideas of her own for her winnings. She said: “I would like to upgrade my car, so I might think about changing my car.

“I’ve also got a big family holiday coming up so it’ll be fantastic to pay that and know I can go out and enjoy myself a bit more. We’re going around the Canary Islands for Christmas. My dad is 80 this year and my sister is 40 so it’s a big thing. It’ll be nice to go and enjoy it and not worry about money.

“This has come at a fantastic time for me.”

Sarah, who works as a financial controller, said that she was looking forward to treating her children as well and would also use some of her winnings to decorate her home as she recently moved in. She said: “I’d love to decorate the house because it’s all a bit white at the minute. It’ll be nice to put my stamp on it. I’ll probably spend some money on decorating the house and finishing the kids’ bedrooms.”

When asked if there was anything she wanted for herself, Sarah laughed and added: “I’d love to just have a spa day. I might just have a think about that, a spa day to relax.”

Sarah said she was thrilled to hear that four of her neighbours had won as well: “It’s great to know there’s more of us and it would be nice to catch up with them all and enjoy it together.

“We’re a new estate so we’re all still trying to get to know each other. It’s a lovely village and you do feel part of the community.”

The other winners were either unavailable to collect their cheques in person or chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier presented some of the winners with their cheques. He said: “What a lovely way to start your weekend, I’m sure Georgia, Sarah and our other Wessington winners will be absolutely over the moon right now.

“It sounds like they’ve got some great plans for the cash already. I hope they enjoy those holidays and have a brilliant time treating their loved ones.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £850 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust. The Trust supports charities and good causes which support the environment, with regular grant funding. Supported charities include Marine Conservation Society, The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and WWF-UK.