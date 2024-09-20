Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire woman who has SEVEN jobs says she is "addicted to being busy" and loves her hectic lifestyle.

Kloe Woodroffe, 21, currently works as professional dance instructor, baker, influencer, barista, and babysitter, while she also does boat trip tours and works at Subway.

Kloe says she thrives on her busy schedule and has no plans to slow down. She takes home around £1,800 a month from her various jobs, and often does some work on seven days a week.

Kloe, from Derby, said: "Dancing has always been my first love, and it’s where I feel most alive but I also just love having a packed schedule, I think it's good to be busy!"

Kloe is an avid baker and has made a buisness out of her passion.

Kloe graduated from the Northern Ballet School in Manchester this July and her weekends are devoted to both performing and teaching dance.

When she’s not dancing, her time is divided between her new bakery business and various part-time jobs.

Kloe said: "Baking is a creative outlet for me, I love experimenting with new recipes and sharing them with others."

Her mornings often begin with very early starts making cakes to order before heading to her shifts at Subway or a nearby cafe - called Boat Street Café.

Kloe with the boat she is renovating

If it's the weekend, Kloe says she will be doing dance lessons or babysitting. I squeeze in baking before starting my shift. It’s a bit of a juggling act, but I enjoy it,” Kloe says.

Kloe’s latest adventure involves renovating her newly-purchased narrowboat, which she bought in May for £7,500 which she will soon move into from her parents narrowboat where she currently lives.

“Renovating the boat has been a huge project, it’s a lot of work, but seeing the progress is incredibly rewarding," she said.

Her parents are both supportive and astonished by Kloe’s packed schedule. “They both think it’s a bit crazy, but they’re proud of what I’m achieving,” Kloe said.

In addition to her professional commitments and renovation efforts, Kloe shares her life on TikTok and YouTube, where she documents everything from the boat renovations to her daily activities.

“Social media is a way for me to connect with others and share my passions," she said. "It’s exciting to see people engage with my content and follow my progress.”

Kloe’s schedule changes day to day, but she admits her days off are few and far between but that’s the way she likes it – and she also even finds time for occasional babysitting gigs.

“Today is actually my first day off in about 12 days,” she said. “It feels strange not to have anything on the agenda, but it’s a welcome break.”

Kloe says part of the reason she is so busy is because she loves having a “full to-do list. It keeps me motivated and gives me a sense of accomplishment,” she said.

Kloe aims to make her dance and bakery businesses full-time ventures while exploring opportunities in acting and presenting.

“I want to push myself into new areas and continue growing,” she said. “I also hope to travel the world and share those experiences with my audience ”

Kloe also aspires to give back to her community by opening a soup kitchen or foodbank in the future.

“Supporting others has always been important to me - I want to make a positive impact and help those in need," she said.

“It’s all about balance and finding joy in what you do, I’m grateful for the opportunities I have am excited about what the future holds.”