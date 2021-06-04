Derbyshire woman raises over £1,500 for charity by shaving head while recovering from brain surgery

Fiona Hawksley-Cartwright, a secondary school teacher from Dronfield, was rushed for urgent surgery after collapsing while at work in April.

The 58-year-old was given just a 50 per cent chance of survival but luckily she managed to pull through and is on the road to recovery at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Fiona is now using her experience to raise awareness for The Stroke Association and, after being left with half a shaved head after her operation, has recently taken part in a sponsored head shave to lop off the rest of her hair and raise cash for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Hawksley-Cartwright has shaved her hair in aid of The Stroke Association after suffering a brain aneurysm aged 58

She said: “Waking up to having only half a head of hair, I took a decision that I would get my hairdresser to take the other half off and I thought well rather than do it for nothing, lets just see whether my colleagues, friends, children that I’ve taught and people that I know through teaching will raise money.

"We initially said £200, we cracked that. Then we decided to double it, we cracked that. We said £1,000, we cracked that. We’ve just hit £1,500 now today so we’ve drawn a line under it and said any extra will be a bonus.

"I feel The Stroke Association needs more publicity. As someone who is relatively young, at 58, on a ward of elderly people, I believe this could be any one of us.”

Fiona Hawksley-Cartwright, from Dronfield, was left with half a head of hair following brain surgery

Fiona was put into a coma immediately after her brain operation and after coming round was left unable to move her limbs.

Although some movement has come back, she says there is still a long way to go and is having daily physiotherapy to aid her rehabilitation.

She is now preparing to leave hospital next week and hopes to be able to return to some of her work duties later this year.

Fiona added: “I’m thankful that I am where I am. I could be on the obituaries page this time, but I’m not. I’m fortunate that a good team have worked round me at hospital. I’ve got a very supportive husband who’s also identified how he can support me which is absolutely fantastic.”

Fiona Hawksley-Cartwright has regained some movement in her limbs but has to walk with a zimmer frame and have daily physiotherapy

To support Fiona’s fundraising click here.