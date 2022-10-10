Cassie is fronting a campaign which is being run by supermarket firm Asda encouraging shoppers to make checking their ‘boobs, pecs and chests’ as normal as their weekly shop and encouraging everyone to be breast aware.

Tickled Pink aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! As part of the campaign has posed topless for pictures that will be displayed in Asda stores.

Derbyshire woman Cassie D'Apice has posed for topless photos – five years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cassie, a business analyst from Killamarsh, who enjoys keeping busy horse riding, crafting and tending to her allotment, was diagnosed in 2017 at the age of 34.

She said: “At first, I assumed my lump was just a cyst, but I went to the GP when it became painful. When I was given the news, I felt like I was watching them tell someone else. It took time to really sink in. Shocked doesn’t even come close to describing how I felt.

“I needed six rounds of chemotherapy, a single right-side mastectomy, and radiotherapy.as well as follow up treatment.

“My body confidence was definitely impacted by breast cancer. I went from a body I recognised to one which is completely different in a very short space of time. The surgery left me with one breast and scars, the radiotherapy left me with three small, tattooed dots, and the hormone therapy has meant I gain weight easily, which I never did before. I felt that I needed to hide my body away. Body confidence isn’t just about how you or others see your body, it’s also about how much you trust it.

“After mine gave me cancer, I felt a massive loss of trust.

“I worked hard to rebuild my confidence and since getting my body confidence back, I have committed myself to helping other women find theirs again. Being part of the real self-checkers and posing topless was daunting but I absolutely love the pictures and it was a fantastic experience.

“Knowing that other women that may have had breast cancer will look at the pictures and see someone who looks like them feels inspiring too. I hope the campaign encourages everyone to check their breasts.”

Manveet Basra, head of public health and wellbeing at Breast Cancer Now, said: “It’s so important to be breast aware and get to know ‘your normal’ and understand what’s new or different for you. While most breast changes — including breast lumps — are not cancer, it’s important to get any new or unusual changes checked by your GP. On the occasions it is breast cancer, the sooner it is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful.

“Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes. It could be while getting dressed, showering or putting on moisturiser. Check your whole breast area, armpits and up to your collarbone (upper chest) for changes. There’s no special technique — it’s as simple as TLC: Touch, Look, Check. Breast screening is also vital in detecting breast cancer early. This is why we encourage women to attend breast screening appointments when invited and to keep checking their breasts in between mammograms.”

For further information long onto: www.asda.com/tickled-pink