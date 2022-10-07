Chesterfield Royal Hospital responds to criticism after reintroducing parking fees

Hospital bosses have also confirmed staff will have to pay to park – but charges will be based on their pay band.

The charges were reintroduced last week, following a two year period of free car park during the pandemic.

The price is £3.20 for 30 minutes to one hour. For one to two hours the price is £4.20, two to four hours is £5.50, four to six hours is £6.80 and six to 24 hours is £8.90.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has responded after residents and a local councillor criticised the decision to reintroduce and increase parking fees.

Paul Mann, Chesterfield borough councillor for Hollingwood and Inkersall, said the new prices were ‘exceptionally high’ compared to other hospitals.

He also said it was ‘wrong for your members of staff whom haven’t had a decent pay rise for a good amount of time’ to pay to park.

Steve Heppinstall, Director of Finance at the Trust, said: “We are aware of Cllr Mann’s response to the chargers and will be addressing these with him individually. A number of the points raised, including the pay rise for colleagues, is something the Trust can’t effect – we are bound by national decisions on pay banding.

“I can confirm that nobody at the Trust – including Board members – do not, nor will have, reserved parking spaces.

“Car parking charging for colleagues is based on how much an individual earns – with the lowest paid members of staff not being charged. The amount colleagues pay for their parking is directly linked to their pay band. Charges will be ‘per day’ – so an accurate reflection compared to the previous monthly flat charge.

“It was a very difficult decision to reintroduce car parking charges at the Trust, however, without charging, necessary maintenance work, security and CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems would have to be funded by the NHS, impacting on the money available for direct patient care.