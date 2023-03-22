Derbyshire woman issues warning to dog walkers - after spaniel miraculously survives 10 feet fall

Joanne Wood was walking her pet spaniel Hetty near Elmton Lane in Bolsover last weekend when the incident happened. Hetty was running along a hedge behind fencing, before she tumbled into a 10 feet hole.

Joanne said: “Fortunately, we managed to get her out. Apart from being very scared, she’s okay -, but falling down a 10 feet drop could have had a very different outcome.”

Hetty the spaniel had a lucky escape after falling into the hole.

Following the incident, Joanne who also takes part in the March Dog Walking Challenge for Dementia UK, appealed to other dog walkers and parents in the area to be careful.

She said: “Please be careful if you’re walking your dog along Elmton Lane or if you have curious children or adventurous teenagers. The fencing surrounding the hole and digger, has a gap wide enough for a large adult to get through."

Joanne said she was made aware that the planning officer from Bolsover District Council has now been in contact with builders on the site.

She added: “We had everything ready to send to the contractors but hopefully the council will have more impact than we would.”

Luckily, Hetty has made a full recovery