Derbyshire firefighter seriously injured in road traffic collision

A Derbyshire firefighter has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT- 1 min read

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engine was involved in a road traffic collision on Hassop Road, Hassop, while returning from an incident.

The accident happened just before 5pm yesterday, on Tuesday, March 21.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the fire engine collided with a tree. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine was involved in a road traffic collision on Hassop Road, Hassop. The accident happened just before 5pm yesterday, on Tuesday, March 21.
One female firefighter was found to have suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by the air ambulance and remains in hospital in a serious condition. Four other firefighters suffered what are believed to be minor physical injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

A helimed helicopter, police and DFRS officers were mobilised to support the response to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The Service is working with our partners at Derbyshire Constabulary to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, however at this time the welfare of our firefighters involved in the incident, their families, and those impacted remains our highest priority.”

No further information is currently available.

