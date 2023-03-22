Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engine was involved in a road traffic collision on Hassop Road, Hassop, while returning from an incident.

The accident happened just before 5pm yesterday, on Tuesday, March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police confirmed the fire engine collided with a tree. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine was involved in a road traffic collision on Hassop Road, Hassop. The accident happened just before 5pm yesterday, on Tuesday, March 21.

One female firefighter was found to have suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by the air ambulance and remains in hospital in a serious condition. Four other firefighters suffered what are believed to be minor physical injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A helimed helicopter, police and DFRS officers were mobilised to support the response to the incident.

Five firefighters were travelling on the fire engine at the time of the collision. One female firefighter had to be extricated from the fire engine due to the extent of her injuries and immediately taken by helicopter to hospital. The remaining four crew are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The Service is working with our partners at Derbyshire Constabulary to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, however at this time the welfare of our firefighters involved in the incident, their families, and those impacted remains our highest priority.”