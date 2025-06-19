Derbyshire weather: Brilliant pictures of Chesterfield people enjoying the summer sunshine

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying family time in Queen’s Park, as well as refreshing drinks in the sunshine at Junction Bar.

The hot weather is set to continue too, Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° at 6.00pm.

The highest temperature this weekend will be 30° – with the forecast indicating this will arrive at 4.00pm on Saturday.

However the temperatures are not good for everyone and The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat health alerts for the whole of England.

The amber heat alert will be in effect from June 19 to 12pm on June 23.

Gabby and Maddie emjoy a refreshing drink at the Junction bar.

Enjoying their lunchbreak in Chesterfield.

Rhian, Athea, Buddy and Leah enjoy the shade in Queen's Park