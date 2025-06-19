Derbyshire weather: Brilliant pictures of Chesterfield people enjoying the summer sunshine

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 14:34 BST
Chesterfield people have been making the most of the mini-heatwave been having – as temperatures have climbed again

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying family time in Queen’s Park, as well as refreshing drinks in the sunshine at Junction Bar.

The hot weather is set to continue too, Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° at 6.00pm.

The highest temperature this weekend will be 30° – with the forecast indicating this will arrive at 4.00pm on Saturday.

However the temperatures are not good for everyone and The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat health alerts for the whole of England.

The amber heat alert will be in effect from June 19 to 12pm on June 23.

Gabby and Maddie emjoy a refreshing drink at the Junction bar.

1. Sunny Chesterfield

Gabby and Maddie emjoy a refreshing drink at the Junction bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Enjoying their lunchbreak in Chesterfield.

2. Sunny Chesterfield

Enjoying their lunchbreak in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Rhian, Athea, Buddy and Leah enjoy the shade in Queen's Park

3. Sunny Chesterfield

Rhian, Athea, Buddy and Leah enjoy the shade in Queen's Park Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Gary and Linda Reddish at the Junction bar.

4. Sunny Chesterfield

Gary and Linda Reddish at the Junction bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyshire TimesQueen's ParkEngland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice