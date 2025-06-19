This is when temperatures are set to reach nearly 30° across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and when rain will eventually arrive to break up the current hot spell.

Chesterfield is set for sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today (Thursday, June 19) – with highs of 28° at 6.00pm.

Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° at 6.00pm.

The highest temperature this weekend will be 30° – with the forecast indicating this will arrive at 4.00pm on Saturday.

The current warm spell is set to continue as we move towards the weekend.

The weather will then cool gradually across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – before light rain and a gentle breeze arrive in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 25.

Matlock will see sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today, with highs of 27° between 6.00pm and 9.00pm.

Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 28° in Matlock.

Thundery showers and a gentle breeze are expected in Matlock on Saturday, with highs of 29° at 1.00pm. The forecast for Sunday shows that light rain will arrive in Matlock – along with cooler temperatures of 22°.

Sunny weather and light winds are expected for the rest of today in Alfreton – with highs of 28° between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.

Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° between 1.00pm and 5.00pm.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring cooler conditions – before light rain arrives in Alfreton from 1.00pm on Wednesday.

Bakewell will see sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today, with highs of 27° between 5.00pm and 6.00pm.

Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with highs of 28° expected.

Temperatures will peak at 3.00pm in Bakewell, with highs of 29° expected at that time on Saturday. Sunday, however, will bring light rain and a moderate breeze – along with highs of 23°.

Belper will experience sunny weather and light winds today, with highs of 27°.

Friday will follow with further sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 28° between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.

Thundery showers are currently being forecast for Belper on Saturday, with highs of 29° expected at 1.00pm.

In Ripley, sunny weather and light winds will continue today – with highs of 28°.

A gentle breeze and sunny conditions will continue into Friday, with temperatures again peaking at 28°.

Saturday, however, will bring thundery showers – with highs of 29° between 2.00pm and 7.00pm.