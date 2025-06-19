The exact time temperatures are set to reach almost 30° in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and when rain will arrive across the county
Chesterfield is set for sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today (Thursday, June 19) – with highs of 28° at 6.00pm.
Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° at 6.00pm.
The highest temperature this weekend will be 30° – with the forecast indicating this will arrive at 4.00pm on Saturday.
The weather will then cool gradually across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – before light rain and a gentle breeze arrive in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 25.
Matlock will see sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today, with highs of 27° between 6.00pm and 9.00pm.
Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 28° in Matlock.
Thundery showers and a gentle breeze are expected in Matlock on Saturday, with highs of 29° at 1.00pm. The forecast for Sunday shows that light rain will arrive in Matlock – along with cooler temperatures of 22°.
Sunny weather and light winds are expected for the rest of today in Alfreton – with highs of 28° between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.
Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 29° between 1.00pm and 5.00pm.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring cooler conditions – before light rain arrives in Alfreton from 1.00pm on Wednesday.
Bakewell will see sunny weather and light winds for the rest of today, with highs of 27° between 5.00pm and 6.00pm.
Friday will bring sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with highs of 28° expected.
Temperatures will peak at 3.00pm in Bakewell, with highs of 29° expected at that time on Saturday. Sunday, however, will bring light rain and a moderate breeze – along with highs of 23°.
Belper will experience sunny weather and light winds today, with highs of 27°.
Friday will follow with further sunny conditions and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 28° between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.
Thundery showers are currently being forecast for Belper on Saturday, with highs of 29° expected at 1.00pm.
In Ripley, sunny weather and light winds will continue today – with highs of 28°.
A gentle breeze and sunny conditions will continue into Friday, with temperatures again peaking at 28°.
Saturday, however, will bring thundery showers – with highs of 29° between 2.00pm and 7.00pm.