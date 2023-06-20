Derbyshire war veteran took his own life after years of undiagnosed PTSD - with army criticised in report

The army has now come in for criticism with the publication of a report by a coroner who outlined concerns over the availability of psychiatric support within the military.

Mr Cole, a veteran of Afghanistan, served in the military from 1997 until 2013 when he was medically discharged.

An inquest, heard earlier this year, ruled that Mr Cole had developed PTSD as a result of ‘at least three traumatic experiences’ whilst on an operation tour of Afghanistan in 2009: one of which represented a direct threat to his life following a rocket-propelled grenade attack.

A report has been sent to the Ministry of Defence calling for urgent action to be taken

The inquest heard that Mr Cole, of Ironville, had made multiple attempts at suicide and self-harm, beginning in January 2010, which were ‘caused or materially contributed to by his unresolved symptoms of PTSD’: he took his own life in August 2018, aged 39.

Coroner Sophie Cartwright KC has now published a report calling for urgent action to be taken to prevent such future death.

Addressing her report to the Ministry of Defence, Ms Cartwright said she was concerned ‘as to the number and availability of psychiatrists and psychologists’ within the MoD after the inquest there was just one psychiatrist for the whole of Northern Ireland – where 2 Rifles, Mr Cole’s regiment – was based.

Ms Cartwright said: “(Mr Cole) left the Army in 2013 without a formal diagnosis of having had PTSD as a result of operational trauma. This was a failure and a diagnosis of PTSD was appropriate at that time.”

The report also voices concern over the rejection of claims for PTSD under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme in the absence of a formal diagnosis after a an expert witness provided that the ‘denial of compensation’ can ‘lead to self-destructive behaviour’ by veterans.

The Ministry of Defence has until July 21 to respond to the report, outlining action taken or proposed as a result of the concerns expressed.