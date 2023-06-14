Wayne Colley, 39, of Grassmoor, passed away suddenly leaving behind his wife Jemma, 39, seven-year-old son Finley and two daughters Harper, five, and Autumn, aged two.

To commemorate Wayne, whose biggest passion was football, his friends are organising a memorial match in Grasmoor and raising funds for charities that support children going through bereavement.

Daniel Wright, 39, who had been friends with Wayne since they were aged 11, said: “Wayne was very energetic and driven. He was a great friend and a fantastic family man.

"He loved nothing more than knocking a football round with his mates and we feel this would be a perfect way to honour his memory.”

The match will be hosted at Barnes Park in Grassmoor on Sunday, July 23 from 10am. There are numerous activities planned including raffles with football cards and a balloon release. A minute’s silence will be held ahead of the kick off at 10.30am.

History will come full circle as Wayne was involved in a game commemorating his best friend and Grassmoor Gladiators star Aaron Bacon,13, after he tragically lost his life in a car crash in the 1990s. Wayne, who survived the crash, was one of Aaron's Gladiators’ teammates who lifted the Aaron Bacon Cup for the first time ever.

Now his friends will commemorate Wayne on the pitch as ‘Wayne’s Wanderers’ made up of Wayne's closest friends who will face Grassmoor Legends, made up of past and present Grasmoor sports players.

All the funds collected on the day will be shared between Wayne’s children and charities supporting children going through bereavement.

Daniel added: "When Wayne suddenly passed away, we found out that he registered as an organ donor. One of his organs has gone to a young eight-year-old girl and given her a new life.

"Wayne helped children by donating organs and our fundraiser will continue his efforts to support children. It will help those who lost a parent really young going through bereavement.”

The event on Facebook has already almost 200 people interested in attending – and more family and friends have confirmed they will join to commemorate Wayne.

To attend the football game and release balloons in memory of beloved dad and husband, Wayne’s wife and children will fly over from Dubai, where Wayne has spent last 20 years

To watch the football game and balloon release in memory of Wayne, his wife and children will fly over from Dubai, where the family had been living as Wayne worked as a Commercial Manager at ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC since 2008 – while keeping in touch with his Derbyshire friends and former Grassmoor Gladiators teammates.

Daniel said: “We are very surprised that so many people showed their interest in our event. Initially, it was meant to be just a group of lads getting together for a football game to in memory of Wayne. And then it escalated into fundraising to support children – and it's just grown and grown since.

“Please spread the word far and wide and pack out Grassmoor park to give the legend a memorial game he truly deserves.”

Anyone wanting to donate raffle prizes is asked to contact Daniel Wright or Lee Forester via Facebook.

Wayne has been described as a 'great friend' and a 'fantastic family man'.