Derbyshire villagers fear parking ‘nightmare’ if new flats get the go-ahead

Derbyshire villagers fear plans for a new block of flats in their neighbourhood could cause a parking ‘nightmare’ around two already overly-crowded streets.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee has so far agreed to defer a decision concerning Simpatico Properties’ application to convert the vacant, partly two-storey New Middle Club, on Welbeck Street, on 0.9hectares of land, at the junction with Coronation Street, in Whitwell, into nine residential flats due to concerns over the number of parking spaces.

The scheme includes plans for two, two-bedroom flats, and seven one-bedroom or bedsit flats with ten off-road car parking spaces utilising the existing vehicular access from Coronation Street but residents feel nine or ten spaces will not be sufficient and Welbeck Street and Commercial Street will become a worse ‘nightmare’ for parking.

Dee Devine, of Coronation Street, told a recent meeting: “Parking on the street has become a nightmare and if it was not for the odd number of houses who have rear access to park some cars, it would have become worse.”

Ms Devine explained that out of 26 homes on her street – which is a no-through road – there are around 23 cars which already park there and that a sign, which is supposed to keep parking restricted to the residents’ use only, is ignored and not policed.

She added that a lot of residents have two cars and many feel they have to be home by 6pm or they will not get a place to park on the street at all.

Ms Devine said: “Allowing this planning consent would be disastrous for all of us residents.

“Most of the flats will be designed for two people and the majority will have two cars and where exactly will they park? – Coronation Street, obviously.”

The council has received 12 letters of objection to the proposed scheme raising concerns that the area is already very limited for parking with double yellow lines on the road in front of the club and on the lower part of Coronation Street which is narrow and that there are already restricted access rights in place.

Other concerns include potential safety hazards with any parking close to the junction and that larger vehicles and waste lorries already struggle for access in the area and if the scheme goes ahead access will become even more difficult for any emergency vehicles.

Residents also pointed out that the area has limited public transport claiming a bus service, in both directions, only operates every half-an-hour in the village and that trains at Whitwell railway station are only available once every two hours.

Karl Austin, of Welbeck Street, also told the meeting Commercial Street does not have adequate parking provision and Whitwell is not served well by any frequent public transport and most people will need to commute considerable distances for work and to do so they will need cars.

Cllr Tom Munro urged the committee to refuse or to defer the application for further consideration after he raised concerns that there needs to be a minimum of 15 new parking spaces for the scheme while there is also no provision for any more parking on Welbeck Street and Coronation Street, and he also echoed the limited nature of public transport.

Whitwell Parish Council has also submitted an objection to the scheme on the grounds of inadequate parking provision and the subsequent impact it will have upon residents.

Resident Mandy Price said: “If this goes ahead where are these cars going to go? They have not got a cat in hell’s chance of getting on the street after 6pm.”

But Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has argued that it is unlikely that a small shortfall in on-site parking provision at the proposed development would have a significant enough impact on the existing parking issues or upon congestion to justify an objection to the scheme.

Bolsover District Council’s environmental health team also raised no objections to the scheme subject to planning conditions including restricted construction times and an assessment for any potential contamination.

The council’s waste and recycling manager acknowledged there are occasionally difficulties collecting bins from Coronation Street but they stressed this is not out of the ordinary and is not considered to be a problem.

A Simpatico Properties spokesperson told the meeting the number of flats is necessary to make the scheme viable and that the site is ‘highly sustainable’ with access to services and the intention is to provide good quality accommodation for the community.

However, the planning committee unanimously voted to defer any decision on the planning application to a future meeting after Cllr Steve Fritchley successfully submitted a motion to reconsider the need for improved parking with sufficient parking spaces for the scheme.