Elvaston Cricket Club’s fourth XI recorded the memorable loss when they took on Risley’s Second XI in a local Derbyshire County league fixture.

The losing side’s opening batsman Will Hobbs recorded their 'top score' of just two runs this weekend.

The rest of the squad sadly departed the field without a contribution.

Many have sympathised with the team's misfortune

And in fact the 'extras' tally offered up the most runs during Elvaston’s woeful performance, with five coming from leg byes and a further two from wide balls.

Despite their shoddy batting performance, Elvaston’s players impressively managed to stay on the field for ten overs (roughly 60 balls) before they were finally bowled out.

Risley Cricket Club later easily brushed aside the fielding team within two overs, with opening batsman Nick Buckthorpe scoring 8 runs out of the ten required.

Those on social media who spotted the result were quick to poke fun at the hilarious fixture.

One joked: “At least the extras had a decent game.”

Another user said: “They just wanted to get to the pub early.”

But some also sympathised with the team and commended them for carrying on valiantly despite their monumental batting collapse.

James Holland, a historian and broadcaster, wrote on Twitter: “How utterly brilliant…”

Another user added: “I’m so glad the internet wasn’t a thing when I played. We had scorecards like this several times a season.”

Elvaston's fourth XI were lucky not to make the lowest tally in history, which is believed to have been recorded by Huish and Langport in 1913, who scored zero when they played Glastonbury.