Derbyshire town's Monk Bar takes on additional staff for new lounge bar
Expansion of a cocktail bar in a Derbyshire town will nearly double the workforce and accommodate almost twice as many customers.
Monk Bar will unveil its new lounge bar and luxurious washroom at King Street, Belper, on April 14.
Six additional staff have been taken on to wait on the 46 customers that the Art Deco-style extension is able to seat.
A spokesman said: “We decided to create a lounge bar that is bookings only and table service so you’ll have your own waitress.
"We currently have eight workers and this will take an extra six people which is great post-Covid.”
The Monk Bar has extended into premises formerly occupied by Liquid Treasure off-licence and wine shop
The spokesman said that it had been a substantial investment but stayed tight-lipped on the cost.
Monk Bar, which has an industrial come Art Deco look, serves cocktails, wine and beer. The business opened in Belper in 2017.