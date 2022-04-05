Derbyshire town's Monk Bar takes on additional staff for new lounge bar

Monk Bar will unveil its new lounge bar and luxurious washroom at King Street, Belper, on April 14.

Six additional staff have been taken on to wait on the 46 customers that the Art Deco-style extension is able to seat.

A spokesman said: “We decided to create a lounge bar that is bookings only and table service so you’ll have your own waitress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new lounge bar extension is being created next door to the existing Monk Bar in King Street, Belper.

"We currently have eight workers and this will take an extra six people which is great post-Covid.”

The Monk Bar has extended into premises formerly occupied by Liquid Treasure off-licence and wine shop

The spokesman said that it had been a substantial investment but stayed tight-lipped on the cost.