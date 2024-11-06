A Derbyshire town that is home to the UK’s oldest World War Two veteran will salute the sports-loving 109-year-old on Remembrance Sunday – as a football match is staged to honour the nation’s heroes.

Ex-Desert Rat Donald Rose will be a VIP guest when ex-Service personnel take to the pitch at Ilkeston Town FC in the Remembrance Cup. Donald, who survived the D-Day landings, lives at the nearby Canal Vue care home, which is running a string of events in the run-up to his 110th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Following his Sunday trip to the New Manor Ground on November 10, a delegation from the Royal British Legion will visit him on Monday – which is Armistice Day. They will be there as the nation falls silent at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

A charity that provides “therapy ponies” will be sending poppy-clad ones from Leicester. Monday will also see Canal Vue welcome songstress Lily Lovejoy, who will be performing wartime favourites. Locals are invited to come along.

As part of the care home’s tribute to Donald and other residents who are veterans, it has been asking for donations of knitted poppies. These are being attached to the home’s canal-side railings.

Sunday’s 4pm football match will raise money for the Mayor’s Charity – which is called Forces Veterans Afloat. It provides canal boats for homeless ex-Service personnel to live in.

Entry to the game is free. Erewash Mayor Cllr Kate Fennelly will earlier attend a 10.40am wreath-laying ceremony in Long Eaton. People wishing to join a parade to the town’s War Memorial are asked to gather at West Gate before 10.15am.

In Ilkeston, a parade will set out from South Street’s car park, where people should assemble prior to 10.25am. A 10.45am service at the Market Place’s Cenotaph will be attended by Deputy Mayor Cllr Harry Atkinson. Mayor Cllr Fennelly said: “The poignant Remembrance events as Erewash pays tribute to those who fought so courageously for the freedom we cherish are always well-attended.

“Like Donald, who was left grieving for comrades, we must never forget how so many made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The old soldier is reluctant to even talk about his wartime experiences. He told the BBC just months ago as Britain marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day: “It brings back a lot of terrible things.”