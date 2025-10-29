Derbyshire to host international ‘saying goodbye’ baby loss remembrance service

Baby loss sadly affects over 30,000,000 families globally each year, with an estimated 258,000 losses taking place in the UK annually. The majority of these families have no funeral or memorial to mark their loss and have little or no access to support.

In 2012, Devon-based charity ‘The Mariposa Trust’, now Mariposa International, launched the ‘Saying Goodbye’ remembrance services at Exeter Cathedral. Twelve years on, over 250 services have taken place in seven countries, allowing tens of thousands of people to acknowledge and remember the baby or babies they have lost during pregnancy, at birth, or in infancy.

The ‘Saying Goodbye’ services are uplifting and moving events filled with music, poems, acts of remembrance and more. They were created by leading grief expert Zoe Clark-Coates MBE and her husband Andy, following their devastating personal journey of five losses.

They are free to attend and are open to people of any faith or no faith and to those who have lost recently or decades ago.

A service will be held at Derby Cathedral on November 1, att 11am

2025 will see over 25 services take place in five countries, and one will be held at Derby Cathedral on the 1st of November at 11.00am.

The charity’s co-founder and CEO, Zoe Clark-Coates MBE, commented, "Our services provide a beautiful opportunity for mothers, fathers, siblings and extended family to say goodbye to their babies and show they are truly loved. Our job at the Mariposa Trust is to ensure every child is recognised, however fleeting their existence.”

Sadly, baby loss affects around 1 in 4 pregnancies yearly in the UK, with nearly 700 babies lost each day.

When parents go through the devastating loss of a baby, they often feel isolated and unable to process the overwhelming grief and trauma that miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal and early years’ loss brings. The services allow people to stand with others and collectively acknowledge and remember each life lost. In addition to the services, the charity’s six divisions provide support to over 50,000 people from around the world each week.

One parent who attended a service said, “The Saying Goodbye service gave me the time and space to formally recognise all of my babies, and the experience of being with people who just knew how it felt was a real strength. As I stood with other parents and proudly rang the bell for my 14 babies, I felt unbearable sadness but also a great privilege to be able to properly celebrate their existence.

"For the first time, I felt my tears of grief, loss and love were allowed, shared and understood.” Andy Clark-Coates, the charity’s co-founder and CEO commented, “We invite anyone who has gone through or been affected by baby loss, whether recently or decades ago, to join us for this special event.”