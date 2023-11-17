Derbyshire teenager wins police award for helping to save life of elderly man who collapsed at home

A teenager who helped to save the life of a pensioner in Derbyshire has received a police award.

14-year-old Thomas Taylor has been recognised by Derbyshire Police for raising the alarm to get help for a gentleman who had collapsed in his home.

The force recently held their annual awards celebration to recognise staff, volunteers and members of the public who have done great work and provided exemplary service to the public.

One person who received an award was Thomas, who noticed one of his newspaper delivery customers had not been seen for some days, and that his vegetable delivery box was spoiling and uncollected on his doorstep.

Thomas received an award from Derbyshire Police for his part in helping to save the life of an elderly man.

Thomas alerted his employer, who then contacted the police. Upon entry, officers found an elderly gentleman who had collapsed and was very unwell, and had been for a number of days. As a result of Thomas’ call, the gentleman was taken to hospital and cared for.

Sergeant Daniel Quick, who nominated Thomas for the commendation, said: “Thomas needed recognising for being able to piece together the signs that something wasn’t right at such a young age.

“Thomas having the confidence to raise the alarm meant that this gentleman could get the care he needed.”

Thomas received a Derbyshire Constabulary Award, which is equivalent to the Chief Constable's Commendation for members of the public, voluntary or community groups. It recognises dedicated or meritorious service to the police in support of law and order, or in other circumstances which may warrant official recognition.

Thomas visited the Derbyshire Police HQ last year following his nomination and met various teams to get a further insight into the police.