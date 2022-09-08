Derbyshire takeaway boss ordered to pay more than £1,400 after being caught fly-tipping

Mehmet Goran was witnessed wheeling a fridge from UK Chicken and Pizza onto the pavement in front of the shop in Market Place, Heanor.

The 38-year-old was then seen to go back inside the shop and return with a floor mat, toaster and a cardboard box which he also placed on the pavement next to the fridge.

An Amber Valley Borough Council operative attended the Market Place site the next day to clear the rubbish and a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for an illegal deposit of waste was later issued to Mr Goran.

The fly-tipped rubbish pictured outside UK Chicken and Pizza in Heanor last June

However, he failed to pay and no appeal was received by the council disputing the issuing of an FPN.

Mr Goran recently attended Derby Magistrates Court where he faced one charge under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for the fly-tipping incident, which took place on June 28 last year.

The takeaway licensee told magistrates that he had placed the items outside of the shop for them to be taken away by the scrap metal collector but he had failed to attend, resulting in Amber Valley Borough Council collecting the waste.

He told the court that he did not know if the scrap metal dealer had a waste carrier's licence. Mr Goran also said the Council has prosecuted him before and that he feels harassed.

Justices sentenced Mr Goran, of Jersey Gardens, St Ann’s, Nottingham, to a fine of £800, taking into account his guilty plea, along with an £80 victim surcharge and council costs of £525 – a total of £1,405 to be paid in 28 days.

Councillor Tony Harper, Amber Valley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration and community safety, welcomed the outcome.

He said: “The cost to clean up fly tipping significantly impacts on the council’s budgets, and is averse to helping to keep our high streets and town centres looking attractive.

“I welcome this prosecution and hope it acts as a deterrent to others thinking about illegally disposing of waste.”