CCTV images released to aid police in Derbyshire assault investigation

The attack occurred outside Monk Bar in King Street, Belper, at 12.40am on Sunday, August 14.

Police say the victim, a man in his 40s, was left with injuries to his neck and face.

Officers investigating the assault have now released images of two men who were in the bar at the time and may have information which could help them with their enquiries.

Derbyshire police wish to speak with these two men in connection with an assault out Monk Bar in Belper on August 14

Two other men, both in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the assault and released under investigation as enquiries continue.

If you recognise the men call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, or contact the force on Facebook or Twitter, including reference 22*470388.

There are also several crime reporting tools on the police website, including an online contact form.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.