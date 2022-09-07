Chesterfield stalker fired fake Glock gun at ex’s home on Valentine’s Day

Michael Heaton, 36, had previously appeared at the frightened woman’s home on Boxing Day this year with a baseball bat and smashed up her gate.

Derby Crown Court heard Heaton had been handed a three-year restraining order and a suspended jail term in 2020 for harassment.

The court heard how Heaton began stalking his victim after the breakup of their relationship.

Michael Heaton, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and stalking involving fear of violence. He was jailed for 30 months and handed a five-year restraining order.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told him: “These are very serious offences - particularly possession of a firearm.

“You and (the victim) were in a relationship - it was good to start with but it went downhill.

“The reason is because of your tragic family circumstances - you lost three family members in a short period of time.

“That meant you returned to type - this is not the first time you have behaved in this way when a relationship went wrong.

“Your conviction from 2020 involved very similar behaviour to this - because of the tragedy you were not taking your antidepressants.

“You turned to crack cocaine and cannabis instead.”

The judge told Heaton he behaved “appallingly” on December 26 this year - when he was told by his victim she was now in a “new relationship”.

Two months later on Valentine’s Day the court heard Heaton appeared outside the woman’s home when she, her children and her new partner were in bed.

The judge said: “You produced a firearm, a black handgun like a Glock, shouting “I will put a bullet in your head.

“Then you fired it - no doubt (the victims) were thankful when they realised it was not a real gun. Thankfully, there was no real risk.”

