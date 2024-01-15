Derbyshire synchronised skater, aged 16, wins sixth consecutive national championship

A talented young ice skater from Matlock was part of a team who retained a prestigious national title over the weekend and she is now targeting more success in the year ahead while juggling her GCSEs.

Highfields School student Abigail Wibberley, 16, was par of the Ice Unite synchronised skating team who claimed the Britannia Cup at the Nottingham Ice Arena on Sunday, January 14.

It is the sixth year running that Abi has got her hands on the trophy – the sport’s national championship – at various age and skill categories representing the Nottingham Synchronised Skating Academy (NSSA) against ten other teams from around the country.

She said: “It’s already been a fantastic start to this season and the team are fully focused on pushing ourselves even further to achieve higher performance and awards in the coming months.

Highfields School student Abi Wibberley, left, with teammate Brooke Hudson at the Britannia Cup 2024.

“It was a very special moment at the Britannia Cup this weekend to be awarded with our medals by British former figure skater, world medallist and Olympic champion Robin Cousins, who is now president of British Ice Skating.”

The team’s routine, which involves 16 skaters performing high-risk moves at speed, had a ghostly theme – including the Ghostbusters music – and saw them achieve a new best score of 64.08 points, four ahead of their second placed rivals.

Abi’s latest gold medal is a hard earned reward for a gruelling schedule which sees her up at 3.30am most school days for early morning training in Nottingham, sometimes followed by a second session stretching late into the night, plus extensive gym and ballet work off the ice.

Her efforts, which began aged seven, have taken Abi across Europe already, representing Team GB most recently at the Santa Claus Cup in the Czech Republic just before Christmas, and coming away with a creditable sixth place finish against some of the continent’s elite.

Abi had to pull off a challenging Biellmann spin as part of the routine. (Photo: Andy Wibberley)

Abi said: “We meet some amazing teams from around the world and always get a buzz from every comp we skate, putting British ice skating on the map.”

She is now targeting a place at the world championships next season. That is currently the sport’s highest accolade, given it is not yet an Olympic event – something which Abi and many others hope will change by the time she reaches the most senior age level.

Abi has already qualified for a place in the next level squad at NSSA who will be challenging to represent the UK based on their scores across a season of accredited competitions.

She has temporarily delayed stepping into that squad full-time with her GCSEs taking priority for the next few months – although there will still be major competitions in Dumfries and Sheffield in the meantime.

Parents Andy are Rachel are determined to support her journey to the top, and put in just as much commitment to realising that dream.

Andy said: “It’s a big ask but you do anything for your kids and once they get to this level you have to seize the opportunity and nurture their talents.”