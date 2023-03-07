Skater Abigail adds a gold medal to her collection

​Abigail Wibberley took to the podium with team member Brooke representing Team Ice Dreams from the Nottingham Synchronized Ice Skating Academy to receive a well-deserved gold medal and take the 2023 Steel City Trophy at Sheffield Ice on Saturday, March 4.

The Team have had an amazing and successful season, concluding it with British Ice Skating (BIS) awarding them Future Developer Squad Status for their category - Advanced Novice. This is a fantastic recognition and awarded for their consistent strong scores throughout the season.

Abi said: “It’s been an awesome season and our team’s grown from strength to strength with our medal harvest reflected by our credible competition scores. I am really looking forward to next season and training’s already underway with our sights set on even greater success.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​