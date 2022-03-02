Derbyshire stands ready to house Ukrainian refugees if needed – as Russia’s invasion continues

Around seven million people are thought to have been displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the United Nations reports that more than 500,000 citizens have fled the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said people here stand with the people of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around seven million people are thought to have been displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Picture by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images.

He added: “The actions of Russia in invading the Ukraine are abhorrent and I have no doubt that the Government will be contacting councils across the country to seek support for housing Ukrainian refugees as they escape the horrendous situation being experienced in their country.

“Derbyshire has always been a welcoming and compassionate place and I have no doubt that our citizens will offer their support in welcoming people into their communities should it be needed.”

A county council spokesperson added: “Derbyshire’s leaders have shown their support for the people of Ukraine and have assured them that the county stands ready to help.

“Tens of thousands of refugees are expected to seek safety across western Europe as the conflict continues and Derbyshire will continue its position of offering support to those in need.

“The county council has previously coordinated the response to calls from Government to house Afghan refugees, working with borough and district councils to offer support and source suitable accommodation.”

The Derbyshire Times asked the county council how many Ukrainian refugees would be housed in Derbyshire if needed – but it is too early to say.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainian refugees.