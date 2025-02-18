Derbyshire soft play areas branded the dirtiest in the UK

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire has been named and shamed as having the dirtiest soft play areas in the UK.

In 20 of the most populous counties, Derbyshire has the worst ratio of unsanitary reviews on Tripadvisor. Of the 264 reviews, 72 mention hygiene concerns which equates to 27.3% of the reviews. For one of the soft play areas, almost two-thirds (60%) mention hygiene issues – with smells and dirt being the highest complaints.

The study by Outdoor Toys analysed Tripadvisor reviews, calculating the percentage of reviews mentioning hygienic terms to determine the regions with the dirtiest play areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: ”We, unfortunately, can’t share the specifics on the locations we reviewed as we would never intend to call out businesses directly, and as a result, we chose to omit these soft play centre names from our content."

On the flipside, South Yorkshire was placed third in a list of counties with the cleanest play areas. Out of 881 reviews analysed, only 6.6% mentioned terms relating to dirtiness.

Related topics:DerbyshireTripAdvisorSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice