Derbyshire Scout group wins water polo tournament - despite not having any previous experience playing the sport
A team of seven cubs from the 15th Matlock Scout and Guide Group entered the Matlock Water polo Club's minis tournament on November 23.
Playing a sport that was unfamiliar to them, the cubs ended up winning all three of their tournament matches and taking home the gold medal.
Cub Leader, Jay Hutton expressed his pride over his cubs’ tournament performance.
Jay said: “I’m massively proud of them. I think the reason they did so well is there so used to working together to solve problems that they may not be familiar with.
“They’re used to being given tasks that are unfamiliar and just getting down and trusting each other to do whatever challenge they have been set.”
The Scout group entered a team into the tournament as part of a programme progress towards their Swimming badge. They also wanted to show support for the local water polo group at Arc Leisure in Matlock who organised the tournament.
The cubs’ tournament victory is made even more impressive due to the tournament winners having no previous experience at playing polo.
Jay said: “I definitely think this might encourage them to try this sport more. I know two of them are very interested in joining the club.
“I’ve already passed on their details to the club so hopefully we’ll get them down their and take up the sport more permanently.”
