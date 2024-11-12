Derbyshire school's footballers in new kit sponsored by Rotary club
Three boys’ teams at Highfields School in Matlock are turning out in sportswear sponsored by the town’s Rotarians. The donated kit was accepted by Chris Shirtcliffe, head of PE, on behalf of the school.
Matlock Rotary president Tom Moloney and Rotarian Sylvia Netley attended the inaugural outing of the Year 10 kit. A match was then played against Year 9 on the new all-weather pitch at Highfields.
The Rotary Club of Matlock is also sponsoring future complete sets of kit for three of the girls’ sports teams at the school. These will be in purple and display Matlock Rotary’s logo.
Rotarians actively raise funds at events such as the Cromford Car & Bike Show, the Matlock Victorian Christmas Market and the Christmas Lights Switch-On.
Proceeds have enabled Matlock Rotary to provide driving lessons for some Ukrainian families living in and around the town, support for the Nigerian Health Care Project for ‘reusable bag/valve items’ for training nurses in helping new-born babies to breathe and other good causes throughout the year including aiding local organisations to purchase defibrillators and other equipment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.