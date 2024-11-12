Young footballers at a Derbyshire Dales school are looking smart in new kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three boys’ teams at Highfields School in Matlock are turning out in sportswear sponsored by the town’s Rotarians. The donated kit was accepted by Chris Shirtcliffe, head of PE, on behalf of the school.

Matlock Rotary president Tom Moloney and Rotarian Sylvia Netley attended the inaugural outing of the Year 10 kit. A match was then played against Year 9 on the new all-weather pitch at Highfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Matlock is also sponsoring future complete sets of kit for three of the girls’ sports teams at the school. These will be in purple and display Matlock Rotary’s logo.

HIghfields School's Year 10 footballers in their new kit.

Rotarians actively raise funds at events such as the Cromford Car & Bike Show, the Matlock Victorian Christmas Market and the Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Proceeds have enabled Matlock Rotary to provide driving lessons for some Ukrainian families living in and around the town, support for the Nigerian Health Care Project for ‘reusable bag/valve items’ for training nurses in helping new-born babies to breathe and other good causes throughout the year including aiding local organisations to purchase defibrillators and other equipment.