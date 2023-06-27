News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire schoolboy's epic walk raises £800 for hospice in memory of beloved ‘Nanna’

A determined Derbyshire youngster completed a six-mile walk to raise much-needed funds for a local hospice.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST

Thomas Brown, aged eight, wanted to do something special for Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice, after they provided care to his grandmother before her death from cancer in April.

On Sunday, June 25, Thomas embarked on a six-mile walk from Tibshelf School to the hospice – with bucket in hand to collect donations along the way.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising page to support Thomas’s venture drummed up a grand total of £800. On the page, Thomas, from Stonebroom, wrote: “I would like to raise money for the people that helped my nanna.

Thomas finished his walk at the John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton. He is pictured holding his collections bucket with hospice staff. Photo: submitted.
Thomas finished his walk at the John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton. He is pictured holding his collections bucket with hospice staff. Photo: submitted.
“Nanna was in the hospice for six weeks, so I am going to walk six miles for her, one mile for each week of her care. I will miss Nanna lots. She made the best cakes, gave us the best holidays and gave us lots of love and I miss her so much.”

Mum Stacey Brown said she is extremely proud of Thomas and joined her son, along with his uncle and grandfather, for the walk on Sunday.

“He did amazing – it took him three hours,” the 33-year-old said. “Thomas doesn’t realise what a good thing he’s done. When we first set the fundraising target, he didn’t think we’d even manage to raise £100. He was shocked when the total kept going up and up.

The walk started at Tibshelf Community School. Photo: submitted.
The walk started at Tibshelf Community School. Photo: submitted.
“We’re all so proud of him. He asked if he could do more to support the hospice when we were on the way home.” You can still make a donation at shorturl.at/jBWZ1

Thomas Brown and his mum Samantha Brown. Photo: submitted.
Thomas Brown and his mum Samantha Brown. Photo: submitted.
