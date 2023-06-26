Green light for plan to convert public toilets into dessert bar at popular Chesterfield park

The authority has approved an application for the change of use at the former toilets on Hasland Road, Hasland.

The application by French Designs on behalf of Mr. S. Pugh, was first submitted in January this year and includes the conversion of the toilets at Eastwood Park, Hasland, into a Dessert Bar. Eastwood Park won a prestigious Green Flag award in 2022, an international quality mark for publicly accessible parks and open spaces.

The Hasland Toll Bar toilets by the park have been closed for six years when they were sold by the council on a long leasehold in 2022.

The toilet building is set to become a dessert bar

The exterior of the building will be now changed from cream colour to pistachio green to the bottom half and biscuit colour to the upper half. To the front elevation the two existing doors to either end will be closed off, with a central doorway and two slim side windows on either side. To the rear elevation, facing the park, it is proposed to add a door and two side windows.

A spokesperson for Strategic Planning & Key Sites Team at Chesterfield Borough Council said in a comment to the application: “I note the extremely small scale of the proposal and that it is extremely well related to the existing centre. Both of these factors mean that the proposed use is unlikely to have any adverse impact on Hasland Centre or any other centre in the borough.

"I would note however that the proposed use is in very close proximity to residential properties to the east. These properties share a boundary with an established park, so there is already a presumption that there will be public activity close to them, but the proposed development may intensify this. For this reason, consideration may need to be given to controls over hours of operation and the use of outside tables and chairs to manage any potential adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

