Derbyshire school links up with M1 services for litter picking project

Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School pupils are being encouraged to tidy the area thanks to the school’s link up with Bolsover District Council and Roadchef, which runs nearby Tibshelf Services on the M1 motorway.

They have been litter picking near the school and also taking the equipment home with them to continue the good work with their families.

Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School pupils litter picking with headteacher Zoe Andrews, Kelly Perks, operations manager for Road Chef, Coun Deborah Watson cabinet member street services and environmental health at Bolsover Council and Rob Allen, site director for Tibshelf Road Chef.

Headteacher Zoe Andrews said: “The children have been absolutely loving it. We started the project in school and it has gone from there.

"Children are now borrowing the litter pickers and jackets and taking part in their own clean ups with family members.

"They have been bringing in some great pictures of the work they have done and the difference they have made.”

The Derbyshire Times recently launched our Love Where You Live campaign to encourage people to support and take part in litter picking.

Zoe said it was an important lesson for children to learn.

"These are the youngsters of the future so we need to make sure they are growing up as responsible young people who care about where they live and the environment,” she added.

"We are a green flag school, which shows our commitment to being eco-friendly in everything we do.

"Roadchef have been a big help with the project and also recently installed our new signs so we are very grateful for their support of the school.”