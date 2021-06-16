Derbyshire dad steps in to help OAP 'stranded and alone' in broken-down mobility scooter

Good samaritan Jamie Crookes, 31, works for Sky TV and was on a job in Riddings when he spotted the disabled pensioner in distress.

He discovered she had been stranded in the same spot for more than an hour as people walked and drove past her.

Jamie, who lives in Blackwell, near Alfreton, with partner Alya Newman and daughter Beau Ivy, said he hates to think how long she could have been stuck there without his help on a warm and sunny day last Monday.

Jamie Crookes, with partner Alya Newman and daughter Beau Ivy, rescued a woman stranded in her mobility scooter.

“She said her scooter had broken down and was stranded and alone with no one to help her get home,” Jamie said.

"She was trying to push it herself as she was bursting for the toilet, but only managed a few driveways in the hour and no one had asked her if she was okay.

"I told her to sit in her scooter and asked her where she lived, which was roughly half a mile away.

"So instead of watching her struggle, I told my customer I would be back, left all my gear set up and pushed her the half-mile back to her home.”

Jamie says the woman, who didn’t have a mobile phone or any other way of raising the alarm, was ‘extremely grateful’ for his act of kindness.

"She told me she felt really sad that people were driving and walking by her without even asking her if she was okay.

"She had been struggling in the same spot for an hour, but only managed a few steps before getting out of breath and having to sit down again.

"She said she had no idea what she would have done if I hadn't approached her.

"She thanked me profusely and gave me a glass of water before I set off back to my van. I had blisters on both feet from the heat and hill climbs.”

Jamie’s manager at Sky, Karl Bunce, said it was ‘worth a few blisters’ to help out in the way he had.