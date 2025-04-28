Derbyshire runner beats London sun to clock marathon personal record in memory of schoolmate who died at 23
While many readers will have enjoyed thermometers pushing well past 20°C on Sunday, April 27, it was a different story for Brimington resident Jamie Ferreday, 29, and thousands of runners over 26 punishing miles through the streets of the capital.
He said: “I started off with a target of a sub-four-hour marathon but I quickly realised after the first half of the race that this wouldn't be possible due to the heat and having to constantly battle to keep my body cool. The mist sprays only had the desired affect for a few seconds and it was back to the baking sun.
“Having seen many people throughout the race that had fainted, collapsed or taken ill due to the heat I was proud that I could shave five minutes off my personal best marathon time.”
He added: “The atmosphere itself was electric and the crowd definitely pushed me through to keep running during the latter stages when my legs had given up.
“I have to thank my family who made the journey down to London to support me. I managed to see them twice during the race for a mental boost and they also sent voice notes which I listened to.”
Every step of the way Jamie’s determination to complete the distance was spurred by the memory of former Netherthorpe School classmate Tom Henson, who died in 2018 while playing football with friends, due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
In the years since, the Tom Henson Charity has raised money to provide more than 35 defibrillators in communities across Bolsover, Chesterfield and beyond.
While the defibrillators used by emergency responders in Tom’s case could not save him, in many other cases of cardiac arrest the devices can dramatically increase the chances of survival the sooner they are deployed.
Jamie, who is in the early stages of a new career as a train driver, said: “This is a small charity that Tom’s family set up as a result of a tragic incident. Nicki, Shaun, Joe and Tom’s wider family and friends have done incredible work raising money.
“Everything I raise will be used locally and it could save someone’s life one day, so I want to raise as much as possible to purchase more defibrillators and raise awareness of what the charity’s doing.
“The cost of charity places in the marathon are huge, and a small organisation like this couldn’t afford it, but I was lucky enough to get in via the random ballot.
He added: “Tom’s family have been really supportive throughout this entire process and the main reason I took on this challenge - to remember an amazing friend and raise awareness of the great work the charity does.”
Tom and Jamie’s friendship was forged over two years of Sixth Form and it left a lasting impression even after their paths took different directions.
Jamie said: “We were in the same lessons and spent most of our lunchtimes together. He was a big Sheffield United fan and I’m Derby County, so there was a lot of friendly banter. I was probably the closest to him from my whole friendship group.
“He was just a great person, and one of a kind – a gentle giant who would do anything for anyone. We lost touch a bit after we finished Sixth Form but I’d run into him in the pub and we’d have a good catch-up.
“I could guarantee that if I ever needed him for anything, he’d be there. When I read the Facebook post from his brother, saying that Tom had died, it came as a massive shock.”
It was the first time Jamie has led his own fundraising effort for the charity, and only his second ever marathon.
In 2023 he suffered a monstrous knee injury completing the Loch Ness Marathon, requiring long and careful rehabilitation to stop it collapsing under pressure.
As well as his new personal best, Jamie also passed his initial fundraising target over the weekend, and has now reached almost £1,600 for the charity from 87 supporters.
Jamie said: “It’s massively helped with the motivation. To see so many small donations coming in and adding up has been really heart-warming. Of the thousands of charities and good causes people could choose to support, they’ve chosen this one.
“Tom was an absolute legend and I couldn’t think of anyone more fitting than him to run the marathon for.”
For more details and donations, go to www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-f.
To learn more about how the money will be used, visit thetomhensoncharity.co.uk.
