Derbyshire road closed by police after 'serious collision'
A Derbyshire road has been closed by police after a 'serious collision' this morning.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:26 am
Emergency services are dealing with the incident on Valehouse Way, in Tintwistle, Glossop.
Officers from Derbyshire police say they were called at about 8.10am.
A spokesperson said on Twitter: “Emergency services are attending reports of a serious collision on Valehouse Way in Tintwistle, Glossop.
"We were called just after 8.10am today and it is likely the road will be closed for some time. No further information is available at this time.”