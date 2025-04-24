Derbyshire retro: 34 amazing photos capture Chesterfield's vibrant nightlife in the 1980s - including Aquarius nightclub and The Painted Wagon

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
Chesterfield was well-known for its vibrant nightlife in the 1980s and it was a rich era for youth culture.

The Aquarius, located on Sheffield Road, was a particularly popular and long-standing nightclub.

Other notable places for nights out included The Manhattan, The County Bar, Painted Wagon, The Adam and Eve and The Moulin Rouge.

Chesterfield resident Kathryn Brown has submitted a collection of fantastic photos showing 1980s nightlife with people enjoying music, dancing, and socialising in some of these venues.

Kathryn has fond memories of nights out around the town and said: “Back In the 80s I was probably one of the only people who took a camera out with me, so I've got photos taken in lots of pubs in central town where we were out and about.”

Popular nightclubs pulled in hundreds of punters in every single weekend and there was an amazing variety of places to go out in Chesterfield in the 80s with many local bands and club nights.

READ THIS: Retro: Your memories of "fantastic" Chesterfield pub in the 80s and 90s - as legendary building could become a bar once again

Aquarius nightclub.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius nightclub. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
The Aquarius

2. Aquarius

The Aquarius Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
The Painted Wagon

3. The Painted Wagon

The Painted Wagon Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
The Painted Wagon

4. The Painted Wagon

The Painted Wagon Photo: Kathryn Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice