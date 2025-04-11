Plans for a new bar in Chesterfield – in the building which housed The Manhattan bar up until 1998 – have won the support of the borough council which has granted change of use consent for the premises.

The applicant Nicola Claxton proposes to alter the former Thai Pavilion restaurant on Glumangate which shut its doors a couple of years ago.

Sharing memories of the much-missed premises Bamber Davison said: “It was great but I think it was the people that ran it were the ones that made it such a great place. The bar staff were brilliant too and not forgetting Julia Grant the DJ (r.i.p)”

Neil Johnson added: “Used to go there on my way round town back in the day. Great boozer like all the rest back then.”

Gill Cochrane said: “What a great atmosphere. I never wanted to leave once I was in there. I’m in my 60s now but what memories.”

Jennifer Jenny Easto added: “Went there when it was the Corner House. Was a great place.”

Lee Anthony Cooper said: “Loved Friday and Saturday night in there. I was snogging the DJ one night and my mate said you know that's a man don't you. I said no it’s a woman I was wrong, it was Julia Grant that was the first time I kissed a guy. Now married to a man. I was about 15 or 16 at the time. Now in my 50s.”

Peter Pop Wilson added: “Fantastic pub, as were many pubs back in the day and Chesterfield was the place to go, busy and vibrant. Still a lot of pubs and more opening, but it’s more like a ghost town at night nowadays, whether the new ones opening will improve things, I’m not sure.”

Nathalie Makarem said: “That pub was my favourite. Heartbroken when it closed. The music in the 80s in there was just brilliant.”

Phillip Bailey added: “It was good pub to go to. Tommy Maris was the owner same as Painted Wagon under ABC cinema. Then it changed to Manhattan and was a place to be at the weekends. Always crowded without fail.”

Deborah N Bosher Shaw said: “The legendary DJ Julia Grant RIP. I’ve got a tribute tattoo of her saying on my chest.”

Tim Chambers added: “Strippers before CFC games (or one at least!) in the mid-90s, or am imagining that?”

Lindsay McCarthy said: “Spent a few weekends bopping in there! Sticky floor and the loo's a bit iffy, but always bangin tunes!”

Dan Robinson added: “First place I bought myself an alcoholic drink, aged 15, a Malibu and bitter lemon.”

Brian Huckerby said: “Once saw a male dancer with a python.”

Jacki Godfrey-Bond added: “What amazing memories I was 18 could not wait to go in was a little scared but that soon went loved it I was in every night.”

Zara Holden said: “Loved it .. I can remember someone walking inside dressed in red top and white skirt and Julia said.. omg love have you come as a tampax... its always stuck in my head.. great place and good fun place.”

Jayne Brooks added: “Zara, yes that would have been me! remember that like yesterday still loved it in there though. Told my daughters the story a few weeks ago when we were telling them how Chesterfield had a good nightlife. But then she probably used that line all the time good old days.”

Kathryn Brown, who shared her photos taken in the Manhattan in the 80s said: “I used to go in regularly with my friends every week. Back In the 80s I was probably one of the only people who took a camera out with me.

"The Manhattan was a great place, really friendly and lively, the music was great and the DJs were brilliant.”

Lindsey Chambers who submitted a selection of great photos added: “I used to live there in the early 80s when my boss Keith Marlow had it. This was when it was at its peak. We had an absolute ball.”

1 . The Manhattan It was a great place to meet friends in the 80s and 90s. Photo: Kathryn Brown Photo Sales

2 . The Mahattan A favourite pub in the late 80s and early 90s was The Mahattan in Chesterfield. Photo: Kathryn Brown Photo Sales

3 . The Manhattan Lindsey Chambers who submitted a selection of great photos added: “I used to live there in the early 80s when my boss Keith Marlow had it. This was when it was at its peak. We had an absolute ball.” Photo: Lindsey Chambers Photo Sales

4 . The Manhattan The Manhattan was a popular town centre nightspot Photo: Kathryn Brown Photo Sales