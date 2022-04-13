Derbyshire residents invited to take step back in time for 1940s-themed fundraising event

Operation Ashbourne is set to take place on May 7 and 8 to coincide with VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day – with this year’s celebrations marking 77 years since Winston Churchill addressed the nation to announce the end of World War Two.

The event is being run to raise funds for the HM Armed Forces and Veterans Caravan Group, a Derbyshire-based group which looks after serving and former military personnel, and their families, by offering affordable caravan holidays at sites in Devon and the Peak District National Park.

Held at Peak Gateway campsite in Ashbourne, it will feature 1940s-themed entertainment including a range of military vehicles from that era; singers who will perform classics from the likes of Dame Vera Lynn and The Andrews Sisters; and a thrilling flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire.

Veteran Mick Keen, who launched the caravan group, said: “We have over 26 living history and reenactment groups coming down; over 20 military vehicles ranging from motorcyle and sidecar up, to and including, half track vehicles, and we believe there is a anti-aircraft battery coming down.

"People will have chance to get their hands on World War Two weapons which will be on display, so they can have a look and a feel of them.

“We also have the country’s top impersonators of King George VI, Field Marshal Montgomery, Bomber Harris, Winston Churchill and General Alan Brooke.”

Mick added: “It is going to be an absolutely massive event. I can’t wait, I’m not one for wishing my life away but May is going to an absolutely amazing month.”

All proceeds raised will be go towards the cost of another caravan to help the group provide more respite breaks as demand grows.

The event will run from between 10am and 5pm both days, with tickets priced at £3 for adults, £1.50 for children, and £5 for parking.

For more information search Operation Ashbourne on Facebook or call Dick Lindsay on 07719 078287.

A 1940s ‘Big Band Dance’ is also being held on the Saturday night, which is not included in daytime pricing. For more, click here.