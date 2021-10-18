Derbyshire pub to be demolished for new homes

The former Blue Bell pub, on Leamington Drive, South Normanton, has been vacant for some time and the proposal will see 11 new properties and a car park built in its place.

Bolsover District Council has given the plans by SEP Properties, of Dudley, West Midlands, the green light despite some opposition from nearby residents.

Rachael Moakes said she has ‘several concerns’, particularly about parking.

"Due to the road being on a bend it is very dangerous now – cars speed round and no one wants to give way,” she said in a letter to the council’s planning department.

"A serious accident will happen. Especially when the road is icy and it never gets gritted.

"A lot of the residents in the square of Leamington Drive park in the car park – if we are unable to do this there isn’t enough parking spaces for all the residents.”

However, Margaret Palmer said she supported the proposal because there was ‘nothing but trouble’ at the site, police were ‘always there’ and fly-tipping made it look a mess.

Planning officer Kay Gregory said in her report that the site ‘occupies a prominent position within the street scene’ in South Normanton.

She said attempts to reopen the building as a pub had come to nothing.

"Given the lack of interest in the pub being used for its authorised use, and given that there have been instances of anti-social behaviour and break-ins, it is deemed to be acceptable that this community facility is demolished and redeveloped for residential purposes,” the report adds.

"The majority of dwellings within the local area are three-bedroom at least and therefore the provision of two-bedroom properties meets an identified need within the district.”

Planning documents also report the site has become an eyesore.

"The existing condition of the application site is poor,” officers say.

"The public house is boarded up and is in a derelict condition.”

The proposed homes will have two bedrooms to the first floor, with a family bathroom.

On the ground floor will be an open plan living and dining room, with separate kitchen to the front.