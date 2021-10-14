‘Exceptional family home’ on the edge of Chesterfield has six bedrooms, a paddock and an orchard and is on the market for £1.395million

2. Breakfast kitchen

This breakfast kitchen forms part of a bigger living kitchen and contains limestone work surfaces, upstands and under counter lighting. There’s a central island with a matching limestone work surface, an integrated wooden butchers block and an inset stainless steel sink. A raised, glazed work surface with a walnut block beneath extends to provide breakfast seating for three chairs. There is an induction hob with limestone/glazed splashback and extractor hood over and two combination ovens with warming drawers beneath.

Photo: Zoopla