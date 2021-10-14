‘Exceptional family home’ on the edge of Chesterfield has six bedrooms, a paddock and an orchard and is on the market for £1.395million

Hart Lodge, on Matlock Road, Walton, with accommodation over three floors and an integral double garage, stands on a private plot of approximately 1.5 acres.
Impressive features include a large drawing room with marble fireplace, exceptionally spacious living kitchen and four of the six bedrooms are doubles with en-suites.
Substantial grounds include an orchard, a paddock and a rear seating terrace.
1. Entrance hall
The grand entrance hall has oak doors leading to the WC, study, living kitchen, drawing room and lounge.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Breakfast kitchen
This breakfast kitchen forms part of a bigger living kitchen and contains limestone work surfaces, upstands and under counter lighting. There’s a central island with a matching limestone work surface, an integrated wooden butchers block and an inset stainless steel sink. A raised, glazed work surface with a walnut block beneath extends to provide breakfast seating for three chairs. There is an induction hob with limestone/glazed splashback and extractor hood over and two combination ovens with warming drawers beneath.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Dining/living area
A wide entrance from the breakfast kitchen leads to the dining/living area which has tiled flooring, wall mounted light points and speakers. Double doors open to the drawing room.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Drawing room
The focal point of this grand drawing room is a gas fire set in a hand carved Italian marble mantel, surround and hearth.
Photo: Zoopla