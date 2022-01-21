Derbyshire postcodes which recorded the biggest rise in house prices in 2021

House prices increased in the majority of postcodes in Derbyshire last year.

The price of property in that north-east area of the county rose by 19 percent last year compared to 2020, according to reports on the Rightmove website.

Properties in the S44 postcode fetched an average of £196,661 over the past year. The majority of sales were detached properties, selling for an average price of £290,010.

The S42 postcode, which includes Walton, Grassmoor and Temple Normanton, saw an 18% rise in house prices in 2021 compared to the previous year. The overall average price for a house was £270,221. Detached houses formed the bulk of the sales and were snapped up for an average £356,812.

Rising house prices in Derbyshire are good news for those looking to sell property in 2022 (photo: Pixabay)

Both the DE45 postcode, which covers Bakewell, and the DE7 postcode, which includes Ilkeston, recorded a 14% increase in house prices in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The average price of a house in the DE45 area was £482,312. Detached properties were the most popular, making on average £694,459.

In the DE7 postcode the average house price in 2021 was £202,923. Semi-detached properties formed the majority of sales, raising an average £173,570.

House prices in the DE55 postcode, incorporating Alfreton, and DE56 area, which covers Belper, rose by 8%.

Properties in DE55 had an overall average price of £194,867. Detached houses comprised the majority of sales, attracting an average price of £284,725.

Homes in the DE56 postcode sold for an overall average of £298,227. Detached properties were the most popular, fetching on average £411,789.

Ripley and surrounding areas in the DE5 postcode saw an increase of 7% in property prices. The average price was £198,706. Detached houses formed the majority of the sales, raising on average £264,342.

The S43 postcode, which covers Staveley and Clowne, saw a 5% rise. Buyers paid an overall average of £185,308 over the year. Semi-detached properties were the most popular, selling for an average £152,896.

Dronfield and areas in the S18 postcode plus the towns of Matlock and Wirksworth and places in the DE4 postcode saw house prices increase by 2% year on year.

Properties in S18 fetched an overall average of £283,883 in 2021. Semi-detached houses accounted for the majority of sales, scoring on average £237,621.

Houses in the DE4 postcode were snapped up for an average £290,997. Detached properties were the most popular and sold for an average price of £391,930.

In Chesterfield and areas within the S41 postcode, overall property prices in 2021 were similar to the previous year. Houses sold for an overall average £200,128 last year. The majority of sales were semi-detached properties, making on average £167,420.

